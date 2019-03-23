Cut-price opportunity to watch FC Halifax Town today

FC HALIFAX TOWN director Bobby Ham is hoping local football fans can be the “12th man” today against promotion-chasing Solihull Moors after offering cut-price admission to season-ticket holders of clubs such as Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Burnley.

The Shaymen host the National League’s surprise package knowing victory will take the club on to 50 points.

In an attempt to boost the attendance during an international break for the Premier League and Championship, Halifax have offered season-ticket holders of all clubs in the top two tiers half-price admission for £10. Season tickets must be shown to take advantage of the deal.

“We are trying to get a few more through the gates to back the team,” Ham told The Yorkshire Post.

“A good crowd can make a big difference in terms of encouraging the players. We want them to be the 12th man for the team.”

Halifax, full-time this term for the first time since reforming in 2008, sit 14th with eight games remaining.

Jamie Fullarton’s men have lost just 11 times, along with Sutton United the joint fewest of clubs sitting below the top six.

Halifax’s tally of 17 draws, however, is the highest in the division.

“It has been fine margins,” added Ham, on the board since the club reformed. “If we could have changed a half-a-dozen of those draws into wins then we would be knocking on the door of the play-offs.

“But we haven’t done too bad, especially at home. Defensively we have been first-class. We also lost our two main attackers in Dayle Southwell and Ben Tomlinson for the season.

“Good strikers are like gold dust, regardless of what level you are at. What we want to do now is end the season with a big win or two.”

Solihull will arrive at The Shay sitting second, trailing leaders Leyton Orient only on goal difference.

Tim Flowers’s side have had three hard-fought games against Halifax this term, drawing 2-2 in the league encounter on October 30 and then needing a replay to beat the West Riding outfit in the FA Trophy a little over two months ago. “They have had a very good season,” said Ham.

“It will be a big test for our players. Mind, they are all tough games at this stage of the season.

“Clubs are either fighting to win automatic promotion, get in the play-offs or fighting to stay up.”