Dagenham & Redbridge v Harrogate Town – Positive reaction guaranteed from Town after midweek FA Cup misery

HARROGATE TOWN aim to wipe out memories of their midweek FA Cup replay defeat at Wrexham as they get the chance to move back to the top of the table.

Harrogate lost 2-0 in North Wales and captain Josh Falkingham felt they let themselves down but has guaranteed a positive reaction today.

They travel to tackle third-from-bottom Dagenham & Redbridge, knowing that victory could see them reclaim top spot in the National League standings.

“From a player’s perspective I feel that we let ourselves down at Wrexham,” said Falkingham.

“We’re capable of a much better performance and we only have ourselves to blame for passing up the opportunity to progress.

“It’s all about our reaction now and I know that there will be a positive one. Dagenham are maybe in a false position, but even at this stage they’ll be fighting for every point because of where they are in the table.

“We know it will be tough, but we have to go there and get back to doing what we’re best at; looking to pass the ball, dominate territory and possession.”