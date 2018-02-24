Eastleigh 0 FC Halifax Town 0: Fullarton point on Shaymen bow

FC Halifax Town earned a hard-fought point as they drew 0-0 at Eastleigh in Jamie Fullarton’s first game in charge.

The previous three games between the teams had produced 14 goals. There weren’t even 14 chances here in a poor game, but a point represents a decent result, and is another small step towards safety for The Shaymen.

Chris Zebroski and Cavaghn Miley both had decent efforts at goal early on for Eastleigh, but they lacked the urgency or ingenuity to create much more than that.

The lively Sam Matthews fired over after dribbling into the box, but Eastleigh looked like they were running out of ideas before half-time.

Town finally registered their first shot a few minutes after the break when Matty Kosylo jinked into the box past two opponents but his shot was blocked by the onrushing Graham Stack.

But that preceded Eastleigh’s best spell of the game so far, when Zebroski’s shot was blocked, and from the resulting corner, Town required some desperate defending to keep the hosts out, including a header by Michael Duckworth, who replaced the injured Cliff Moyo, to clear Reda Johnson’s goal-bound header.

Substitute Mike Fondop-Talom could have scored against the run of play with his first touch eight minutes from time but Stack kept out his shot from 12 yards.

In National League North, York City drew 1-1 with Alfreton Town, while North Ferriby United earned a shock 1-0 win over Bradford Park Avenue.