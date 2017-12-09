Ebbsfleet 4 Guiseley 0: Cox unhappy after away defeat

There was another defeat away from home for Guiseley as they were defeated 4-0 at Ebbsfleet United.

This result sees Guiseley remain 2nd bottom in the National League but they are now seven points away from safety.

Guiseley manager Paul Cox “This is something I am not happy about, we know we need points and to move up the table as soon as we can, next week our focus will be on the FA Trophy as we look to progress in that but we know how important the league matches will be afterwards.”

The hosts deserved their victory with the scoreline being a fair reflection of how this game went, despite a promising start for Guiseley with their build-up play, they couldn’t create that opening that could have changed the game, with Luke Coulson the first to test Jonny Maxted early on with the Guiseley keeper doing well to keep the header out.

But Ebbsfleet took the lead with the next attack as a fine Jack Powell free-kick that was curled into the top corner opened the scoring, the Lions would have a chance to equalise when John Rooney crossed for Rowan Liburd but his header hit the crossbar and from then on the hosts were on top and doubled their lead before the break.

Ash Palmer gave away a penalty when he was adjudged to have fouled Sean Shields and Danny Kedwell fired down the middle to make it 2-0 just before the team went in for half-time.

The second 45 minutes saw Guiseley try a number of efforts from distance but were not able to cause any real problems as Ebbsfleet added a third with Chris Bush scoring with a header from a corner and Myles Weston completed their emphatic win with a powerful run and finish into the bottom left-hand corner.