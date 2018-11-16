FA Cup screen test against Fleetwood Town should see Guiseley’s players stay on song

JOINT-MANAGER Marcus Bignot has revealed that he was always confident that Guiseley’s second-round FA Cup game would be selected for live coverage – following the decision by BT Sport to screen the tie.

The Nethermoor Park clash with Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town will be shown live on BT Sport 1 on Monday, December 3 with an 8pm kick-off.

The move will provide the Lions – who memorably beat Cambridge United 4-3 in the tie of the first-round weekend – with another welcome financial windfall.

The National League North outfit will receive a live broadcast fee of £75,000 – adding to the £85,000 in prize money that the club have already banked for reaching the second round for just the second time in their history.

Should Guiseley beat League One side Fleetwood, their total cup income will pass the £200,000 mark, with £54,000 on offer in prize money for sides who are triumphant in round two.

Bignot said: “I was confident that we would get a TV game in the next round.

“I imagined our exploits in what we did in the last round in taking out League Two opposition and now having League One opponents would.

“I am sure facing Joey Barton as well, with the personality he has, gathered interest.”

Guiseley get back to the bread and butter of league duties at home to Spennymoor tomorrow and Bignot says that the looming cup tie will serve as an incentive for players to maintain their form over the next few weeks – or risk missing out.

He said: “Getting through can act as a spur as the players will all want to be involved in the next round as they have experienced what it is like and what comes with winning football matches like that.”