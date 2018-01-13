FC Halifax Town 1 Maidenhead 4: Shaymen suffer FA Trophy exit

FC Halifax Town were knocked out of the FA Trophy after crashing to a 4-1 defeat to Maidenhead at The Shay.

Matty Kosylo scored for the second game running inside the first minute, but a brace from Moses Emmanuel and another two from Harry Pritchard sealed Town’s exit.

Kosylo got the hosts off to a dream start when he latched onto Tom Denton’s through ball before executing a low shot across Carl Pentney from a tight angle after only 33 seconds.

But Maidenhead book-ended the opening-half with a goal of their own when Emmanuel bundled a cross over the line from Harold Odametey.

Maidenhead reacted well to Kosylo’s goal, twice going close through right-back Remy Clerima.

Denton headed Hibbs’ cross wide before Danny Clarke slipped Hibbs in with a superb sideways pass, but the midfielder struck a rising drive over from eight yards.

Hibbs then had a free-kick tipped behind by Pentney before Scott Garner headed Macdonald’s cross just over.

Kosylo’s goal seemed a long time ago by the time Maidenhead took the lead, with Odametey again the provider and Pritchard finishing well from six yards out.

That goal seemed to sag the shoulders of The Shaymen, and it was soon 3-1 when Emmanuel was left unmarked to head in Steer’s cross from the left.

Denton had a penalty appeal turned down when he appeared to be hauled down, before Maidenhead were given what looked like a soft penalty of their own when Emmanuel went down under Brown’s challenge, with Pritchard converting from the spot.

Halifax: Johnson, Wilde, Garner, Brown, Wilde, Macdonald, Hibbs, Oliver (Tomlinson 56), Clarke, Kosylo (Khan 81), Denton. Subs not used: Nicholson, Barrows, Hotte.

Maidenhead: Pentney, Clerima, Massey, Goodman, Steer, Pritchard, Odametey, Kilman (Comley 79), Upward, Marks (Smith 82), Emmanuel (Barratt 75).Subs not used: Owusu, Peters.

Attendance: 802

Referee: Ryan Johnson