FC Halifax Town 3 Barnet 0: Devante Rodney quickly off mark as Shaymen end long wait in style

AFTER being made to wait since New Year’s Day for a home league goal, FC Halifax Town supporters deserved something special to end the drought.

They got it, Devante Rodney doing the honours on his home debut with a blistering finish to set the Shaymen on their way to a fully deserved joint biggest victory of the season.

When Salford City loanee Rodney pounced after Barnet goalkeeper Mark Cousins had got down smartly to keep out Matty Kosylo’s 25-yard drive, a mammoth 396 minutes of playing time had elapsed since Jamie Fullarton’s side had last scored on home soil.

Two more goals followed in quick succession during the second half.

First James Ferry found the corner of the net on the hour following neat approach play from James Hardy.

Then Manny Duku, on loan from Cheltenham Town and another appearing at The Shay for the first time, added a third to the delight of the 1,085 crowd after being set up by Rodney.

Barnet, back in Yorkshire almost two months to the day since dumping Sheffield United out of the FA Cup, could have few complaints at losing the first of two meetings between these two clubs inside eight days.

The Bees were woeful and even spurned an opportunity to net a late consolation when Shaq Coulthirst, so impressive in that 1-0 cup win at Bramall Lane, saw his penalty saved by Sam Johnson.

FC Halifax Town: Johnson; Duckworth, Clarke, Brown, Sellers; Maher; Ferry (Staunton 77), Kosylo; Hardy (King, 69); Rodney, Quigley (Duku 63). Unused substitutes: Rowley, Preston.

Barnet: Cousins; Alexander (Tutonda 85), Reynolds, Robson, Johnson; Sweeney, Taylor, Fonguck (Akinola 58), Elito; Coulthirst, Barham (Tarpey 65). Unused substitutes: Matrevics, Mason-Clark.

Referee: G Rhodes (North Yorkshire).