FC Halifax Town look to do the double over Bromley

FC HALIFAX TOWN aim to record the double over Bromley on the hosts’ artificial pitch in a bid to move up from 17th place.

The Shaymen are lifted by the return of Shaun Tuton on loan from Barnsley. The striker scored 12 goals for Halifax in the first-half of the 2015-16 campaign before joining Barnsley.

Town will be on the double trail having already beaten Bromley this season,

Heath’s side were 2-1 winners at the Shay on September 23, goals from Matty Kosylo and Tom Denton gave them a useful victory.

The Kent side have done well since then and lie eighth in the table, nine places above the Shaymen.

Heath said: “It is going to be another tough game but we are looking forward to it. Last time out we were disappointing, so we are hoping to get back to winning ways.

“The game is on a plastic pitch but we have done OK on plastic, especially last season.

“They are in a good position in the league and will be looking at the play-offs. They had a good result against Torquay last week (4-0 away).”

Halifax’s rearranged home game with Leyton Orient will be played on Tuesday (7.45pm).