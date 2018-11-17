FC Halifax Town v Dover: ‘It’s not just the FA Cup that’s important,’ warns Joe Skarz

FORMER Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Bury defender Joe Skarz is desperate for the Shaymen to get back on the victory trail.

They have an ideal opportunity today when they entertain bottom club Dover Athletic.

The Shaymen are aiming for what would be a first National League victory in 13 attempts. Their last league win was against Gateshead at home on August 27 when Jordan Preston’s goal on the stroke of half-time put Jamie Fullarton’s side top of the table.

Halifax are now 16th but are lifted by their 0-0 draw against League Two Morecambe in the FA Cup.

The Shaymen were impressive and meet Morecambe again in the replay at The Shay on Tuesday.

However, Skarz warned: “You can’t just get motivated for a Morecambe away in the FA Cup first round.

“You’ve got to get motivated for a Dover at home, where it’s going to be a scrap. It might not be pretty at times, and we might need to try to just grind out a win if that’s the case. We know we need a win. We’re not stupid and we’re desperate for a win. You can see the fans are desperate for it, but the players are, too.”

Skarz, who made his debut in the 2-1 defeat at Boreham Wood on August 25, continued: “There are lads here who have had success and won promotions, and we’re all desperate to get that win. You’ve got to be ‘on it’ every day, be professional in everything you do. If you do that, and you work hard, your luck will turn I believe, and we’ll be fine.”

The Shaymen have drawn seven and lost five league matches since beating Gateshead.

Manager Fullarton has called on his side to match last Saturday’s display.

He said: “In every game, no matter who we play, whether they’re top or bottom, we’ll be looking, especially at home, to go and win the game.

“Whilst Dover have had a poor run of form, they’ve changed their manager, which sometimes gives you a bit of a spark. It will be a difficult game, for different reasons.”