FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead: Familiar foes will have no surprises for Shaymen

BILLY HEATH admits there will be no surprises today when his FC Halifax Town side tackle Maidenhead United for the second time in a week.

The Shaymen earned a place in the second round by beating Macclesfield Town on Tuesday night. It was Halifax’s third meeting with the Silkmen, leaders of the National League, since Boxing Day.

“We know all about Maidenhead,” said Heath, whose side ground out a goalless draw at Maidenhead a week ago.

“As we do Macclesfield, we know enough about them to last three seasons. John (Askey, Silkmen manager) was saying before the game that we had all seen each other more than our families over Christmas.

“Maidenhead won’t have changed from last Saturday. It will be a tough game again, against a physical team.”

Matty Kosylo, the scorer of the winner in midweek, will again start as the 2016 winners of the Trophy look to progress.

Heath, who lifted the Trophy as North Ferriby United manager in 2015, added: “The big thing about Macclesfield was getting a win in the column and keeping the confidence going. We had a good result at Maidenhead but we wanted a win on the board.”