Guiseley 1 AFC Fylde 2: Rowe inflicts late defeat on Lions

Guiseley were defeated after conceding in the 89th minute at AFC Fylde in the National League.

A Danny Rowe free-kick gained the hosts the win, a defeat that leaves Guiseley with it all to do.

Guiseley manager Paul Cox said: “I feel for the players today, you could see the effort there by all the players, they had chances so did we and they’ve won it so late.”

Guiseley’s new signing Dayle Southwell started and from the off was nearly found by Rowan Liburd but it was well defended.

The hosts headed into this game four games unbeaten and nearly scored when Francis-Angol was through on goal but Guiseley keeper Joe Green made a smart save.

Fylde would take the lead when a ball over the top found Jonny Smith, he was given too much time and space and made no mistake.

Guiseley’s Alex Purver and Alex-Ray Harvey were impressing in midfield, it was another midfielder in Liam Hughes who put in a perfect cross for James Roberts who could not miss and headed in.

This was an end to end game, with the strong wind not limiting the chances in the game.

Rowan Liburd was put through on goal and looked set to score but Fylde keeper Lynch somehow got his body in the way, they broke from that attack and Danny Rowe so nearly scored when his effort was blocked by three Guiseley defenders who put their bodies on the line.

The Lions looked set to get a draw until Fylde’s main striker Rowe hit a free-kick in from 25 yards that flew into the net.

Southwell would have the last chance with his effort from just inside the area being well saved, with the last chance of the game gone, Guiseley left with nothing.

AFC Fylde starting 11: Lynch, Montrose, Bond, Grand, Francis-Angol, Tunnicliffe, Finley (Taylor 90) Smith (Muldoon 73) Burke (Chettle 68) Rowe, Stubbs

Unused substitutes: Blinkhorn, Tasdemir

Guiseley starting 11: Green, Palmer, M’Boungou, Sheppard, Hughes (Odejayi 90) Purver, Harvey, Crookes, Roberts (McFadzean 62) Liburd (Fondop 70) Southwell

Unused substitutes: Brown, Lenighan

Referee: Joe Hull