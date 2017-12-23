Guiseley 1 Aldershot Town 1: Lions frustrated with late equaliser

Guiseley conceded in added time as they could only draw against Aldershot Town.

Guiseley looked set for victory due to Alex Purver’s early strike but Shamir Fenelon scored right at the end.

The Lions manager Paul Cox was left frustrated they couldn’t get the three points.

“We have played a good side, at times some of our play was superb, we just couldn’t see the game out right at the end.”

Both sides exited the FA Trophy last weekend with the League now being their only focus.

The hosts started brightly with new signing James Roberts, who joined from Oxford United causing problems on his home debut.

Guiseley took the lead with ten minutes gone after James Roberts curling free-kick from just outside the area hit the bar, but it fell to Alex Purver who from three yards out and an open goal could not miss.

Despite being much higher up the table, Aldershot passed five hours since scoring during this game and struggled to get going during early stages.

Town had a good chance when Bernard Mensah delivered a cross from just outside the area to Shamir Fenelon, he positioned his header towards the bottom right-hand corner but the effort lacked power and Jonny Maxted was able to save it.

The second-half began with both sides having a good opportunity, Aldershot’s Jim Kellermann looked to have scored when his effort from the edge of the area beat the keeper, but it crashed against the post.

Mike Fondop would be put through one on one after a fine through ball by Alex-Ray Harvey but his first touch gave possession away.

The visitors pressed and a long ball forward found Fenelon who bundled the effort in from a few yards out.

Guiseley starting 11: Maxted, Crookes, Palmer Lawlor Brown, Harvey, Purver, Lenighan, McFadzean, Liburd (Fondop 45) Roberts

Unused substitutes: M’Boungou, Hughes, Haworth, Odejayi

Aldershot Town starting 11: Ward, Alexander, Reynolds, Evans, Fowler, Kellerman (Oyeleke 53) Gallagher, Taylor (McClure 45) Fenelon, Mensah, Rendell

Unused substitutes: Cole, Lyons-Foster

Referee: Andrew Miller