Guiseley 2 Altrincham 2: Late drama denies the Lions three vital points

Late drama was the order of the day as Guiseley and Altrincham drew 2-2.

Goals from Niall Heaton and Will Hatfield for the Lions had cancelled out then bettered a Ashley Hemmings effort before Connor Hampson ensured the points were shared.

Guiseley scorer Will Hatfield.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager, Russ O’Neill, said. “We got the reaction we wanted, yet it is frustrating to not win it with the timing of the goal.

“The way played is something we will take the positives from. On another day, we could have won; we will now be ready for Bradford (Park Avenue).”

Both teams were looking for a reaction after being defeated on Boxing Day by Avenue and Stockport County respectively.

The visitors almost took the lead early on when Ashley Hemmings collected a smart pass and ran into the area. He tried to beat Guiseley’s new loan goalkeeper, Marcus Dewhurst, but the youngster from Sheffield United made himself big and stopped the effort.

Guiseley joint-manager Russ O'Neill. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Guiseley had a chance of their own, when Altrincham keeper Anthony Thompson was closed down by Rowan Liburd and tackled but the ball went just wide of the post.

Just before half-time, there was another opportunity for Altrincham, when a free kick was lofted into the area and, on the edge of the area, sat up for Thomas Hannigan on the half-volley.

His effort went past the right-hand post.

It didn’t take long in the second half for the Robins to take the lead as Chris Song delivered a low cross across the area and Hemmings took a touch and delivered with a calm finish.

Altrincham had several half-chances saved by Dewhurst, who really impressed, stopping efforts from both Chris Sang and Josh Hancock.

The hosts levelledl with 20 minutes to play when an Alex Purver corner found Niall Heaton, who powered a header into the top corner.

Guiseley thought they had won it thanks to Hatfield being in the right place to score with a tap-in after Liburd had seen his shot saved. But, with time running out, Hampson was in the right place when he collected a pass on the edge of the area and curled his effort past Dewhurst and into the bottom right-hand corner.

This ensured the points were shared. Next up for Guiseley is a trip on New Year’s Day, kick-off 3pm, to Bradford Park Avenue who drew 2-2 at Boston United on Saturday.

Guiseley: Dewhurst, Smith, Thornton, Halls, Heaton, Walsh (Odejayi 63) James, Purver, Hatfield, Felix (Walters 75) Liburd. Unused subs: Green, Harvey, Clayton.

Altrincham: Thompson, Densmore, Hampson, Jones, Hannigan, Moult, Johnston (Mantack 90), Richman, Sang (Harrop 90) Hancock, Hemmings. Unused subs: Williams, Harrison, Wynne.

Referee: Aaron Bannister.