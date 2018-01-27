Guiseley banking on experience to help give them necessary lift to safety

Guiseley have signed Northampton Town goalkeeper Luke Coddington on loan until the end of the season following the transfer of FA Cup hero Jonny Maxted to Accrington Stanley.

Coddington, 22, joined Huddersfield Town on a free transfer in July, 2016 after his contract at Middlesbrough ended.

He never made a first team appearance for Town but had a loan spell at Wrexham and made 15 appearances for Town’s Under-23s.

He signed on a free transfer for League Two side Northampton in August last year.

Second-from-bottom Guiseley are in parlous position in the bottom four and face having to complete a successful ‘Great Escape’ mission for the third season running to maintain their divisional status.

Manager Paul Cox is looking to the experience of Sean St Ledger and Burnley loan defender Harry Flowers to give them a lift at Dover today.

Former Republic of Ireland centre-back St Ledger, who possesses a wealth of Football League experience with the likes of Preston, Leicester and Peterborough has linked up with the Lions after a spell with relegation rivals Solihull Moors.

“The reason behind getting Sean in is that, especially after the period after the FA Cup when the results were a bit erratic, we felt that we needed, not just more leaders on the pitch, but more know-how,” said Cox.

“We wanted somebody to help the younger players in terms of their decision-making, especially at certain periods of the game. We have also conceded a lot of late goals of late; goals that have not been crafted or well-created.

“A little bit more experience on the pitch could have probably cured it. Sean comes with a wealth of experience and know-how and that is something we were keen to add to the squad.”

Key midfield man Will Hatfield, 26, is also on his way back for the Lions. The 26-year-old has been out of action since October, having undergone groin surgery in early November.

Hatfield is stepping up his rehabilitation with a view to making his first-team comeback, hopefully next month.