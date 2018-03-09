Guiseley boss St Ledger hails role of ‘brilliant’ fans

THE COMMITTED pocket of Guiseley supporters who make a 460-mile round trip for tomorrow’s National League game at Bromley will be in the thoughts of Sean St Ledger.

It has been a tough, battle-scarred campaign for the hardy and loyal Lions’ diehards and while staving off the drop represents the tallest of orders for the Nethermoor outfit, clawing back a bit of pride by virtue of some spirited and, hopefully, victorious performances would go a long way towards easing some sore wounds.

After three frustrating, but unavoidable, home postponements owing to the weather, basement club Guiseley make a long trek south to the capital for their second successive fixture – on a wing and a prayer in their bid to stay up.

Last time out, a hardy enclave of Lions fans were left to countenance a long journey home after a 4-0 hammering at Sutton, with St Ledger hoping to put a few more smiles on their faces between now and season’s end.

St Ledger said: “Hopefully for the fans who come to watch on a Tuesday and Saturday, it is about trying to make it enjoyable for them in seeing players work hard and show passion.

“As a supporter, you spend your money and the least you expect is that.

“The fans were brilliant after the Fylde game and, if you look at the three games that we have had, I am sure everyone would have expected us to maybe win the (Maidenhead) home game and then lose the Fylde and the Sutton games.

“So if you look at it in that context, we have got three points from those three games and that is probably what everyone would have expected.

“In that way, we are on target. But we know that in the remaining games, we have to win a lot more than we lose.”

St Ledger may be a managerial rookie, but he has certainly picked up plenty along the way both in his club career with the likes of Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Preston and also on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland.

He has previously worked under four international managers in Gareth Southgate, Gordon Strachan, Sven Goran-Eriksson and Martin O’Neill and also several other leading bosses and believes he has taken on board lessons from many of them.

He added: “I have had some good managers. Gareth Southgate was one and he was very good and Gordon Strachan was an excellent coach. I was also managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson.

“I didn’t play so much at Leicester and only played 30 or 40 times, but the infrastructure was fantastic and I really enjoyed my time there and we got into the Premier League.

“Hopefully, I can use elements as a model to move forward.

“What I am trying to do, especially on the playing side, is get us organised. That is what I have had throughout my career and it is about trying to do things from the clubs where I have enjoyed playing at.

“When it has been organised, it has been good and I am trying to implement that here and doing it as soon as possible. Hopefully, I am making it a good environment for the players to come in and train.”

Guiseley have re-arranged the Nethermoor clash with Barrow for Tuesday, April 17.

The home game with Dagenham will take place seven days earlier on Tuesday, April 10.

Like Guiseley, FC Halifax, in 17th place and with a five-point buffer above the relegation zone, also face a long road trip tomorrow when they call in at mid-table Woking.

The Shaymen’s home game with Sutton has been rearranged for April 10.