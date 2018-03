Have your say

GUISELEY’s National League clash against Barrow on Tuesday night has been cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Tonight’s National League home game against Barrow has been postponed due to excessive standing water on the playing surface following the poor weather conditions over the last couple of days.

“A pitch inspection was held at Nethermoor this morning but areas were deemed not fit for the match.”