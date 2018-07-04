Guiseley head to Boston on opening day while Harrogate Town host Sutton

Have your say

GUISELEY’S new management team of Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill have been handed a National League North opener at Boston United on Saturday, August 4 – in their first match in charge of the Lions.

The Nethermoor outfit start with a home opener against Chorley three days later.

Guiseley's Nethermoor ground.

Former Lions chief Mark Bower makes his first return to his former club with Bradford Park Avenue on Boxing Day and the reverse fixture takes place at the Horsfall Stadium on January 1.

The Lions will visit Darlington’s Blackwell Meadows for the first time on November 3 and their maiden trip to FC United of Manchester’s Broadhurst Park will be on February 16. Their first game at Hereford’s Edgar Street is on March 23.

Guiseley welcome York City on March 30 and end the season at Kidderminster on April 27.

Harrogate Town will host Sutton United in their first ever National League fixture on the opening day of the 2018-19 season on August 4.

Simon Weaver’s side will visit former Football League side Hartlepool United in their maiden away game at this level on August 7.

Town welcome Yorkshire rivals FC Halifax Town on Boxing Day and visit The Shay on New Year’s Day.

Harrogate finish their league campaign at Wrexham on April 27.