Guiseley’s match against Barrow has become the first to fall foul of today’s snowy weather.

The Vanarama National League game, scheduled to take place at Nethermoor Park to night, has been postponed after a pitch inspection.

Sports clubs up and down the country have been posting on social media to display how the Arctic weather has affected their facilities.

Guiseley said on their Twitter account that a new date for the rearranged fixture would be announced as soon as it has been confirmed.