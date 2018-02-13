Guiseley: Out-of-favour Lions left-back Marcus Williams joins former boss at York City

Have your say

Guiseley left-back Marcus Williams has joined York City on loan until the end of the season.

He links up once again with former Guiseley right-back Connor Brown, who has had his loan deal with The Minstermen made permanent.

Connor Brown. PIC: Guiseley AFC

Williams joined Guiseley in August 2016 after a spell in the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters.

He started his career as a trainee with Scunthorpe United turning professional in 2003.

He subsequently played for Reading and Sheffield United before returning to Scunthorpe.

At York he links up with former Guiseley assistant manager Dave Penney, who is director of football, and with former team-mate Brown, who recently joined York on loan from Guiseley until the end of the season.

York City director, the former Guiseley assistant manager, Dave Penney. PIC: James Hardisty

That deal has now been made permanent for the former Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United player.

Williams hasn’t played for Guiseley since the arrival of manager Paul Cox back in September while Brown’s last appearance for Guiseley was on New Year’s Day against Chester. Brown has made 60 appearances for Guiseley and Williams 43.