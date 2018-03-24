Guiseley sign Bradford City prospect Ellis Hudson

BOTTOM club Guiseley have made two signings on loan until the end of the season ahead of today’s trip to fellow strugglers Torquay.

Winger Ellis Hudson and defender Ben Frempah have gone straight into the squad, while defender Jake Lawlor has joined AFC Fylde on loan until the end of the campaign.

Bradford-born former Bingley Grammar School pupil Hudson, 19, has been with Bradford City from the age of eight and made his first-team debut in August against Stoke City and had a loan spell at Harrogate Town in November.

Frempah, 22, signed for Solihull Moors in December, 2017 but has played just one game.

Lawlor, 26, who can also play in midfield, has been out of theGuiseley side since being injured against Chester on New Year’s Day. He is out of contract at the end of the season, having played 219 games for Guiseley, scoring 19 goals.

Little has gone right for the Lions recently. A cruel late winner denied them a point at Bromley and John Rooney’s controversial dismissal just before half-time of last weekend’s home derby with FC Halifax – which was subsequently rescinded this week – tipped the scales in favour of the Shaymen, who grabbed a second-half equaliser.

I cannot ask more in terms of effort, commitment and attitude. Sometimes, in football, you need that little bit of luck and I don’t think we have really had that in the last two games. Guiseley caretaker boss, Sean St Ledger

Interim manager Sean St Ledger has drawn encouragement from both displays.

St Ledger, who has left-back Marcus Williams back in the fray after the left-back was recalled from a loan spell at York City, said: “I cannot ask more in terms of effort, commitment and attitude.

“Sometimes, in football, you need that little bit of luck and I don’t think we have really had that in the last two games.

“A couple of refereeing decisions have gone against us and that is what always seems to happen when you are at the bottom.”