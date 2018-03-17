Guiseley v FC Halifax Town: St Ledger determined for Lions to fight until bitter end

Former Republic of Ireland international Sean St Ledger aims to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with victory against visiting FC Halifax Town.

St Ledger is determined that his Guiseley players will not throw in the towel despite a desperate season for the rock-bottom National League club.

It will not be easy for the Lions, however, as Halifax head to Nethermoor buoyed by a run that has gone a long way to banishing their own fears about dropping back into National League North.

Jamie Fullarton’s side have taken 10 points from their last four games, the club’s best run since September when they briefly could be found sitting in second place.

Ten points now separate the Shaymen in 15th place from fourth-bottom Solihull Moors.

A cruel late defeat at Bromley last weekend hammered another nail into Guiseley’s relegation coffin, but St Ledger still took plenty from the 2-1 loss.

HOPEFUL: Guiseley boss Sean St. Ledger . Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Guiseley have won one and lost three of St Ledger’s games in charge but pride is slowly being restored and he said: “They are all huge games at the moment. I don’t think that there is any game which is smaller or bigger than the other.

“The players are enjoying the challenge. We will keep fighting until the end. I think the fans, even though we lost at Bromley, appreciated the performance and that everyone worked their socks off.”

Town boss Fullarton is confident his side can get a result in the absence of midweek match-winner Mike Fondop-Talom.

Fondop-Talom is on loan from The Lions so is ineligible to play, meaning either Ben Tomlinson or Tom Denton is likely to deputise up-front.

Town moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone in the National League on Tuesday thanks to their 2-1 win at home to Dagenham and Redbridge, and the gap could increase to 13 if they beat Guiseley and Solihull lose against Torquay.

“I’m not dwelling on whether injured or suspended players are available, my focus is on the players who are available,” said Fullarton.

“I’m fortunate to have a squad who are competing for places so I have multiple options of how we can go about it.

“But I’m confident the squad has enough options that it can contribute to a result.”