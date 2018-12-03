Guiseley v Fleetwood Town – Joey Barton stands in the way of Lions and FA Cup history

IN football as in life, perceptions can sometimes be misleading.

Many in the game may have been quick to deride the often outspoken views of Joey Barton over the years, but one of his opposite numbers in the dug-out this evening is certainly not one of them.

I have a lot of respect for what Joey has done in the game and have watched his managerial stint with interest because I do think he is one of those who is a student of the game and is intelligent behind the character that people try to portray. Marcus Bignot

Guiseley co-managers Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill pit their wits against Fleetwood chief Barton (8pm) as FA Cup fever descends upon Nethermoor as the Lions aim to make it through to third-round weekend for the first time.

Standing in their way is Barton, who has shown promise during his debut season in management and Bignot has been impressed – if not necessarily surprised – by how such a colourful and controversial figure has proved so adept and looked a ‘natural.’

Not that he will be wanting to witness that acumen this evening in front of the TV cameras on Guiseley’s big night.

On the Barton factor, Bignot said: “I played at QPR when Clint Hill, who is Joey’s assistant, was there. I finished my diploma in football management with Clint over the summer and know Clint really well.

“There is a person in there who is driven and one who I believe will do well in the game.

“Fleetwood are a good team and it will be a difficult challenge from a league and standard above what we played in the last round (Cambridge United).

“We know we will have to be at our very best and deliver technically and tactically and be right on it mentally too.”

It remains to be seen if Guiseley make it through in their own right to the last 64 in early January, but they have at least been afforded a place in the hat, with the draw being staged on BBC1 at 7.30pm, half-an-hour before kick-off.