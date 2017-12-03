Halifax’s barren run is extended by Barrow

Substitute Jordan White scored with his first touch only 30 seconds after coming on to condemn FC Halifax Town to this defeat by Barrow.

There appears to be no end in sight to Halifax’s now 12-game winless run as a side beset by injury problems and lacking in confidence slumped to a sixth defeat in nine matches.

Danny Clarke’s 25-yard volley wide of goal was all Halifax had to show for a pedestrian first 20 minutes, but things livened up when Tom Denton headed Waring’s cross wide before Scott Garner’s clearing tackle on the halfway line nearly ended up flying over goalkeeper Stuart Moore and in.

Halifax then went close three times in as many minutes when Josh Wilde’s driven shot across goal hit a post before Waring failed to beat the prone Moore on the rebound from six yards, hitting his shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Ben Tomlinson spurned another great chance when he crashed a shot against the underside of the bar from eight yards after Denton’s nod down.

Halifax remained in the ascendancy after the interval, but did not possess the requisite tools to break down Barrow.

With only their second effort on goal, Barrow grabbed the lead against the run of play through White’s flicked header from Bradley Bauress’s cross.

Had Gomis scored when a cross found him unmarked 12 yards out a few minutes later, the result would have been beyond doubt.

It seemed that it was anyway as Halifax’s efforts at equalising looked increasingly desperate as the clock ticked down.

FC Halifax Town: Nicholson, Clackstone, Brown, Garner, Wilde, Macdonald (Morgan 68), Clarke, Hibbs, Tomlinson (Middleton 55), Waring (Oliver 77), Denton. Unused substitutes: Atkinson, Moyo.

Barrow: Moore, Bignot, Dunne, Diarra, Macdonald, Hall, Gomis, Panayiotou, Bauress (Barthram 88), Harrison, Yussuf (White 69). Unused substitutes:Dixon, Holt, Diagne.

Referee: Simeon Lucas.