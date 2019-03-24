Harrogate Town fight back to remain in top six

Harrogate Town fought back from two goals down to earn a point on the road at Barrow.

Simon Weaver’s team went into the interval 2-0 behind, having been outplayed for much of the first half. However, a fortuitous goal from Jack Muldoon and Callum Howe’s header sealed an impressive recovery.

Although Harrogate began well, the Bluebirds were soon into the ascendancy and they moved ahead in the 18th minute.

Just seconds after Muldoon had been brought down as he looked to run through, Barrow moved the ball to the other end for Lewis Hardcastle to play a one-two with Jack Hindle before rounding James Belshaw and rolling the ball home.

Things got worse within four minutes. Ryan Fallowfield fouled Hindle inside the area and Paul Rooney stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick.

Mark Beck should have reduced the arrears when he controlled Warren Burrell’s cross on his chest, but shot wide.

As badly as the first period went for Harrogate, the second could not really have begun much better.

Barely 60 seconds after the resumption, Barrow goalkeeper Joel Dixon’s attempted clearance struck the advancing Muldoon and the ball trickled into the net.

The Harrogate comeback was completed in the 69th minute, Howe climbing to meet Joe Leesley’s corner from the left and nodding into the bottom corner.

Both sides had chances to win in the closing stages, though a point keeps Weaver’s men in sixth place.

Barrow: Dixon, Jones, Jameson, Norrington-Davies, Taylor, Rooney, Kay (Molyneux 88), Jennings, Hardcastle, Hindle, Philpot. Unused substitutes: Saltmer, Elsdon, Hird, Reid.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Howe, Langmead, Fallowfield (Senior 46), Falkingham, Burrell, Thomson (Williams 64), Emmett (Leesley 46), Kerry, Beck, Muldoon. Unused substitutes: Cracknell, Agnew.

Referee: P Gibbons (Cheshire).