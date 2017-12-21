Harrogate Town investing in youth in bid to join non-League elite

THE notion that life begins at forty is likely to be a little lost on Simon Weaver.

The Harrogate Town manager celebrated that special birthday milestone yesterday, although you suspect that the present he truly craves will only arrive when the Wetherby Road men achieve their Holy Grail of promotion to the National League. Hopefully, as early as May.

Professional thinking: Harrogate Town CNG stadium and its modern 3G pitch. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

But in managerial terms, life commenced way before the age of forty for Weaver, so much so that he is now in his ninth season in charge at Harrogate, having been appointed, initially, as player-manager, at the tender age of 31 in May 2009.

Weaver has endured a roller-coaster ride since. Yet his belief that the best times lie ahead for Harrogate, now a full-time outfit with a smart ground and training facilities, including a 3G community pitch and an increasingly professional infrastructure, is one which is shared by everyone associated with the National League North high-fliers.

And just as the club has evolved, so the manager has too.

Weaver, whose side lie third, said: “You feel more weathered and used to certain situations. I am steadier now and realise players will have a dip in form. But I realise that if you are consistent with your methods, the players know where they are at. When I look at the photos now, I am thinning on top and there’s some grey hairs in my beard!

Sometimes, when we have really gone for it investing on a player, it has not worked as they have come to train twice a week and pick up their money and cruised and we’re not about that. We want to build and get to a higher level. You cannot build it on older players who have lost that hunger. Simon Weaver

“I understand why, that is management – you live and breathe it and I am totally absorbed in it. The desire is greater than ever.

“If I had got the job at fifty and had eight-and-half years, it could have taken its toll. But for me, I look at people just getting into management at 41 or 42 and I am really grateful I have had those ups and downs. I do things differently now, but would not say that I have ‘made it’. We are still in Conference North and I wanted to be higher.”

Crucially, Weaver’s young and hungry group of players share in their manager’s fervent desire.

After having their fingers burned to some degree in shelving out comparatively big-money wages on experienced players for not too much return in previous years, Town have changed tack in recent times and are getting more bang for their buck these says.

Their policy is now based on developing their own talent, while providing the perfect environment for aspiring young players, jettisoned by professional clubs or seeking a new challenge and step-up in their careers, to flower.

Weaver, whose side are now watched by average crowds of over 1,000, compared to around 250 when he first took over, said: “There’s a lot more investment and transfer fees now in this league and some teams dealing with 52-week and two- or three-year deals. Investment levels have gone up a heck of a lot.

“Sometimes, when we have really gone for it investing on a player, it has not worked as they have come to train twice a week and pick up their money and cruised and we’re not about that.

“We want to build and get to a higher level. You cannot build it on older players who have lost that hunger.

“Before, we probably have not had a decent enough stadium to attract players. I had texts from players who have looked around The Shay or had a chat with Guiseley and we have just missed out on some fantastic players.

“But in the summer, we got lads in who really wanted to come and they bought into what we wanted to achieve and we are now full-time.”