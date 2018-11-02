Harrogate Town v Chesterfield – Joe Leesley in the form of his life at Town

JOE LEESLEY believes he is currently playing the best football of his career, but insists there is still more to come ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Chesterfield.

The Harrogate Town winger missed almost the entirety of pre-season through injury and began 2018/19 on the substitutes’ bench as he worked his way back to full fitness.

He has subsequently rediscovered top form, contributing 13 assists in just 16 starts this term. And, in his own opinion, he is now performing better than he did during the previous campaign when he was voted National League North Player of the Year.

“I feel like I’m fully fit now, I’m playing week in, week out and I definitely think I’m performing better than last season,” Leesley said.

“We got promoted to the National League and I felt as though I had to step up another level, so as a result I’d say that I’m playing as well now as I ever have.”

The next opportunity for Leesley to add to his tally comes when Chesterfield visit the CNG Stadium on Saturday.

Relegated from the Football League at the end of last season, the Spireites were within touching distance of the Championship as recently as 2015, qualifying for the League One play-offs.

“If you’d have said that Harrogate Town would be heavy favourites going into a match with Chesterfield a couple of years ago, it would have been seen as a ludicrous statement,” the 24-year-old continued.

“But that’s the reality now. It’s a big game for us against a huge club, but all that matters is that we get the three points.”