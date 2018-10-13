Harrogate Town v Dover Athletic: Aaron Williams aiming to extend scoring run

HARROGATE Town, fresh from a fourth successive away victory, return home today and everything points to another win.

Visitors Dover Athletic are next to bottom and they sacked manager Chris Kinnear last week.

However, they have an experienced replacement in former Watford and Gillingham midfield man Andy Hessenthaler, who led the club to promotion in successive seasons before suffering a Conference South play-off semi-final defeat and moving on to take charge at the Gills.

Hessenthaler has visited Wetherby Road once this term, but his former side Eastleigh were beaten 4-0 in early September.

“They’ve just brought in a new manager so their lads will be playing for shirts and we’ll be mindful of that,” said Harrogate Town striker Aaron Williams.

“But I don’t think that anyone really wants to come here and face Harrogate Town at this moment in time.”

The 24-year-old is aiming to make it three goals in as many games as the third-placed side look to rise above both Salford City and Leyton Orient.

“Touch wood, I can make it three,” continued Williams.

“With the quality we have in the side the chances are always going to come. It’s just up to me to get in the right positions and finish them off.

“I’m confident in my ability whenever I go out on the pitch, but I’m someone who, once I score one, tends to go on a bit of a run.

“That’s what happened last season at Brackley. I didn’t score for five or six matches, but then once I got going I did well. I’m hoping the same thing happens over the coming weeks.

“With the football we’ve been playing and the form we are in there is a lot of confidence running through the team and we are hungry for another three points this weekend.”