Highlights: Harrogate Town 3 Havant and Waterlooville 2 - Weaver delighted as Town remain the team to catch

HARROGATE TOWN are still top of the table after fighting back from a goal down to edge out Havant & Waterlooville.

Just six minutes were on the clock when the hosts found themselves behind.

Visiting left-winger Josh Huggins nodded on for the unmarked Nicke Kabamba, who forwards before firing into the bottom corner.

Simon Weaver’s side, however, got back on level terms a little over five minutes later when, after Joe Leesley’s delightful cross into the area found Callum Howe to power home a header.

A fast start to the second period then saw the hosts take charge of proceedings with George Thomson’s 52nd-minute corner creating havoc in the visitors’ box before the ball eventually fell for Dominic Knowles to force home at the back post.

Five minutes later, Knowles danced past a Hawks defender and into the box before pulling back from the right towards the penalty spot where the waiting Jack Muldoon squeezed a shot through goalkeeper Ryan Young.

Town gifted their visitors a way back into the contest when Lloyd Kerry lost possession inside his own box and the ball broke for Kabamba to lift delicately over James Belshaw.

But the hosts’ held on for a third straight win, taking their unbeaten start to 10 games.

“It just confirms that we’ve got a great group of lads who give it their all in every single game,” said boss Simon Weaver afterwards. “It wasn’t pretty at times but we had a 20-minute spell in the second half where we showed our true colours and scored a couple of goals.

“We’re determined, we know that there’s more to come from us and we’re coming right back on it on Tuesday to continue with this mentality and a thirst for more.”

It just confirms that we’ve got a great group of lads who give it their all in every single game Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Burrell, Howe, Langmead, Kitching, Agnew (Sutton 84), Kerry, Thomson, Leesley, Muldoon (Williams 82), Knowles (Beck 70). Unused substitutes: Cracknell, Parker.

Havant and Waterlooville: Young, Strugnell, Williams, Woodford, Harris, Lewis, Kabamba, Cosgrave (Pavey 74), Huggins, A Robinson (Simpson 64), PRobinson. Unused substitutes: Tarbuck, Sekajja, Rutherford.

Referee: Joe Hull (Cheshire)