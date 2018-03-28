Jason McGill and Jackie McNamara exit York City amid reshuffle

YORK CITY chairman Jason McGill has stepped down in a boardroom reshuffle that has also seen Jackie McNamara leave the National League North club.

The shock turn of events follows last week’s revelation that the Minstermen were up for sale following the Supporters Trust’s decision to vote against a proposal to hand their 25 per cent shareholding back to McGill’s company JM Packaging.

McGill had wanted the fans’ body to return the shares in return for a commitment from JM Packaging to continue funding York until their scheduled move to a new stadium in 2019.

The alternative, he made clear, was the club having to operate on a break-even basis in the future. McGill also suggested a ‘no’ vote might lead to the club going part-time.

Last Thursday’s special general meeting in the city saw 262 of the 910 members eligible to take part vote against the motion with 123 in favour.

Yesterday’s club statement on the board changes read: “With immediate effect the chairman, Jason McGill, is retiring from his role and will have no further involvement in the running of the club.

“With immediate effect CEO, Jackie McNamara, is leaving York City Football Club.

“With immediate effect, a new board of directors has been established to run the football club with the pressing need to produce a break-even position whilst maintaining the aspiration of success.”

York’s new board consists of four directors. Dave Penney, the club’s sporting director, is joined by chartered surveyor Ian McAndrew (stadium development), Richard Adams (marketing and communications) and chartered accountant Steven Kilmartin, who will join as managing director.

Kilmartin will, the club added, “undertake a thorough review of the club’s finances immediately”.

The last accounts available, for the 2015-16 year, revealed a loss of around £700,000.

McManamara’s exit is unlikely to be be mourned by supporters who have long since viewed the Scot with scorn following York’s relegation from the Football League under his charge.

His subsequent resignation in October 2016 came amid another fight for league survival that the club ultimately lost.