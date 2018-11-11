Morecambe v FC Halifax Town: Character required to get Town moving

Halifax Town have had a torrid run of results in recent months, and captain Matty Brown is looking to give the fans something to smile about in the FA Cup.

The Shaymen travel to the Globe Arena to face Morecambe this afternoon, having won just one of their last 15 in all competitions – last month’s cup replay against Warrington Town.

It’s the FA Cup, we’re using the official FA Cup balls now in the first round, which is only a small detail, but it helps to create that feeling that it is the FA Cup. Jamie Fullarton

But Brown thinks it would be a case of ‘typical Halifax’ if they were to spring a surprise against Football League opposition.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we go there and beat them,” he said. “That’s Halifax isn’t it!

“I’m sure it’s hard work being a Halifax fan.

“It’s frustrating at the minute. I don’t care who you are – a big budget team or a low budget team in this league – every team has a spell of a storm, and you’ve got to weather it.

“It’s down to characters in the dressing room who’ve been through it before, to grab people by the scruff of the neck and drag them through it if need be.”

After starting the season with three wins and three clean sheets, their horrendous recent run has seen Town mired firmly in a relegation battle.

But manager Jamie Fullarton hopes the sense of occasion in the FA Cup can put a spring in his players’ step.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he said.

“No doubt the fans are. It’s the FA Cup, we’re using the official FA Cup balls now in the first round, which is only a small detail, but it helps to create that feeling that it is the FA Cup.

“The fans like it, there is something different about the cup, the lead up to it.

“We want to remain consistent with our preparation, how we look at the opposition and what we look to do, and impose ourselves on the game to try and win the game.”