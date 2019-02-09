National League: Boden goal beats Halifax, Harrogate Town triumph

Former Halifax striker Scott Boden came back to haunt his old club with the winning goal as The Shaymen lost 1-0 at Chesterfield.

It’s now six hours without a goal for Town, who now have only a two-point cushion between them and the bottom four. No goals in five of their last six games tells the story.

The Shaymen didn’t replicate their recent impressive performances against Barrow and Salford, producing a display lacking in the required quality going forward.

Chesterfield certainly enjoyed the territorial advantage, using their wide-men to push Town back, while Boden was finding some useful pockets of space.

Matty Kosylo, as in the return game, looked Town’s best outlet, and linked-up well with Scott Quigley on a couple of occasions inside the first 20 minutes, but there was no end product.

Town were caught on the break a few minutes before half-time when Lee Shaw burst towards the box, but his low shot across goal from the right of the box was turned behind by Sam Johnson.

Marc-Antoine Fortune then saw a tame shot roll just wide across goal from the corner of the six yard box two minutes before the break.

Boden was adjudged to have been barged over in the box by Nathan Clarke, and the former Town man dusted himself down to send Johnson the wrong way from the spot, as Halifax conceded their first goal in just over five-and-a-half hours.

Town did apply some late pressure, during which Quigley spurned a chance by heading a cross wide at the far post.

Elsewhere, George Thomson capped a superb comeback as promotion-chasing Harrogate Town claimed a 3-2 win at Dover.

Town led early on when Mark Beck’s header found the corner before a frantic final 11 minutes ensued at the Crabble Athletic Ground.

The Whites looked to have turned it round with two quickfire goals as Jamie Allen prodded in from close range to level for the hosts before Jai Reason struck firmly into the top corner just two minutes later.

But Beck scored his second from a cross by substitute Aaron Williams to bring the visitors level before midfielder Thomson cut inside and smashed into the top corner to win it for Simon Weaver’s side in the second minute of stoppage time.