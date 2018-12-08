National League: Harrogate Town and Halifax Town aim to get back on track

Harrogate town will look to hit top form when they take on a struggling Aldershot Town today in the National League at Wetherby Road.

Two defeats in their last three games – to promotion-chasing sides Salford City and Solihull Moors – has left Harrogate needing to win against Aldershot to remind the teams that they are still in the promotion hunt.

Their last meeting with the’ took place in August, with Dominic Knowles and Liam Agnew scoring in a 2-0 win.

Captain Josh Falkingham acknowledges: “We need to bounce back and put things right. We’re really disappointed with the midweek defeat.

“The pitch was good and we felt that it was a good night for us to go there after a great win on Saturday, alongside us knowing Solihull have got a lot of games coming up and with everything surrounding them with the FA Cup draw (they entertain Arsenal if they can beat Blackpool in a replay) but we ended up frustrated”.

FC Halifax Town will look to improve their poor away record of just seven points from 11 games and leapfrog their opponents with a win against Dagenham and Redbridge in London today.

The Shaymen were unfortunate last weekend in the FA Cup against League One AFC Wimbledon, losing 3-1 in a game which could quite easily have been taken to a replay.

However, manager Jamie Fullarton knows the task will not be easy as they face the league’s form side.

The Daggers have collected five wins from a possible six and Shay chief Fullarton said: “If you look at Dagenham, although the results leading into the first game between us (in August when Halifax won 2-1) weren’t as positive as they would have liked, I think their performance suggested they were capable of the run they’re on now.”