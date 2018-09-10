National League North: Bradford Park Avenue stay put despite loss as Guiseley maintain unbeaten run

BRADFORD PARK AVENUE stayed third in National League North despite conceding five goals on the road for the first time since August 2016.

Mark Bower’s men were beaten 5-3 at Chester, who secured only their second win of the season courtesy of Dan Mooney and Anthony Dudley braces, as well as a Craig Mahon effort.

Replies from Ben McKenna, Jake Beesley and Oli Johnson had the visitors level early in the second half, but poor defensive play would prove Avenue’s downfall.

The away team had got off to a dream start when McKenna steered home following good work down the left by Beesley.

Chester were ahead, though, by the 11th minute with Dudley’s cross bundled home by Mooney, before the former’s powerful header beat Steven Drench after a superb Simon Grand delivery.

The hosts went on to forge further in front when Mahon darted past Nicky Clee before beating Steven Drench.

Bradford Park Avenue manager Mark Bower. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Avenue did manage to reduce the deficit, though, going into the break with Beesley following up to net after home keeper Grant Shenton could only parry a Johnson attempt.

Johnson was then quickest to pounce after the interval when Shelton repelled a powerful Conor Branson header.But Matty Hughes signalled a warning for Chester when he rattled the frame of the goal, before Mooney capitalised on a Mark Ross mistake by finishing with composure.

Victory in an enthralling contest was subsequently sealed when Luke Jordan was fouled by Branson and Dudley converted from the penalty spot.

Improving Guiseley kept their first clean sheet in 15 matches and made it seven games unbeaten with a 1-0 triumph at Alfreton.

Rowan Liburd grabbed the only goal of the game on ten minutes when he seized on a loose back pass and rounded home keeper Sam Ramsbottom before finding the net.

Alfreton’s agony was compounded on 74 minutes when ex-Doncaster and Halifax midfielder Harry Middleton was sent off for a reckless challenge on Kingsley James.