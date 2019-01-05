National League North: Guiseley draw, defeats for York and Bradford Park Avenue

Guiseley and Leamington could not be separated after playing out a 1-1 draw.

Both goals scored in the first-half as the hosts took the lead but were pegged back just before the break, with neither side able to get on the scoresheet in the second-half.

After the game Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill reflected on the result saying: “It’s disappointing to start the game so well, it is a frustrating result for us in the sense of we could have scored some more early on but as the game went on they progressed.

“They are a hard team to break down and once they levelled you could tell they grew a bit and in the end the point is a fair result.”

The hosts nearly took the lead with five minutes gone, as Kayode Odejayi produced a Cruyff Turn, this gained him an extra yard of space but he placed his effort just wide.

The big striker would not be denied for long, when a long throw wasn’t cleared he was in the right place to score a tap-in from five yards out.

There would be few chances, during the first-half, with Leamington seeing a Colby Bishop effort well blocked.

In added time the visitors equalised when good work by Bishop led to Jordan Murphy having a free shot on goal and he made no mistake, with a calm finish.

After scoring so late in the first-half, Leamington started the second well, with Kieran Dunbar seeing his cross towards the face of goal not being met by any Brakes players.

Both sides would have one last big chance each as the hosts saw a corner fall to Kingsley James, his header went narrowly wide.

The last opportunity of the game saw Leamington’s Reece Flanagan from 25 yards out hit a fine free-kick that looked to be going in but instead smacked against the crossbar.

The Lions are next in National League North action on Tuesday evening when they travel to Southport.

York City slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Curzon Ashton, while Bradford Park Avenue lost 3-0 at Stockport County.