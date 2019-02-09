National League North: Guiseley draw, York City win, Bradford PA game off

Guiseley picked up a valuable point against one of the favourites for promotion in Stockport County, after a 1-1 draw.

After the game Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “This is a good point against one of the best teams in the league, this is something we must build on.

“The endeavour and quality, we showed, that is what we have to use in the next game.”

Guiseley entered this game just a place above the drop-zone, while their opponents knew a win could have moved them to within a point of top spot.

The visitors on an unbeaten run since mid-November, thought they had taken the lead early on, when a well-worked free-kick was headed in by Ash Palmer, but the linesman ruled the effort out for offside.

County continued their bright start, with Matty Warburton seeing his effort from just outside the area, well saved by Marcus Dewhurst.

Guiseley had a fine chance with half-an-hour gone, as Rowan Liburd delivered a cross that wasn’t held onto and ex County striker Kayode Odejayi had an open goal, his shot though somehow didn’t go in, as Palmer got a foot in and deflected it wide.

Just before the break, Stockport took the lead, good work by Warburton led to him having a shot that past several players, it was saved by Dewhurst, but he couldn’t hold onto the shot and Darren Stephenson had a tap-in, scoring from three yards out.

It was more of an even start to the second-half, with Guiseley soon levelling the scores, George Cantrill started his run in his own half and after a one-two with Cliff Moyo, he placed his effort into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal.

Guiseley would then go close to taking the lead, as a corner found Niall Heaton but his header crashed against the crossbar.

In the end, both sides through men forward but just couldn’t properly test each others keepers, as the game ended level.

Elsewhere, York City beat Ashton United 2-0, while Bradford Park Avenue’s game at Spennymoor Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.