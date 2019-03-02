National League North: Guiseley lose out, Bradford PA draw, victory for York City

Southport completed the double over Guiseley after a 1-0 win in Yorkshire.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “I though we had an element of control in the first-half, with the draws and loses our confidence is low, the goal has knocked the stuffing out of us.

“We need to show a reaction and it’s good that we’ve got a game so quickly to try and do just that.”

The Sandgrounders were the better side in a match that had few key chances.

Jack Sampson who scored the winner in that reverse fixtures, had the first opportunity in this match, when he was found in the area from about six yards out, he flicked his header towards goal but it drifted narrowly wide.

The same forward would then have an even better chance, a free-kick into the area found him unmarked, his effort though was just denied by Marcus Dewhurst who deflected it away with his right leg.

The hosts had their first and main chance on the half-hour mark, a Niall Heaton corner found Scott Garner, his header was going towards the top corner but Southport keeper Dan Hanford did well with an acrobatic save.

Sampson maintained being a key part of the action in the second-half and got his goal, good work by Jason Gilchrist saw him put a cross to his strike partner who had a tap-in.

The hosts Alex Purver did have a shot blocked, that looked to be on target, in what was their only chance in the second-half.

Guiseley pushed players forward late on, yet the visitors should have doubled their lead when David Morgan fired just wide from the edge of the area.

The main positive for The Lions was that Ashton United lost, meaning they remain three points clear of the drop zone.

They are back in action on Monday with a trip to Curzon Ashton being their game in hand.

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue drew 2-2 with Curzon Ashton, while York City won 1-0 at Leamington.