National League North: Guiseley stalemate, as Bradford Park Avenue beat York City

Guiseley left Darlington with a point but it could have been more as they denied by the woodwork on a number of occasions in this 0-0 draw.

After the match, Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said.

“I think we have to say we are frustrated, we have had a good few chances, we are unlucky not to score, it is a good point, just it isn’t in isolation after the loss on Tuesday, that performance was so different to this one.

“It was a good performance and that is what we want to see, if we keep doing this, we will keep picking up the points.”

The first chance of the game saw The Lions break through the hosts defence and Kaine Felix on came in from the left-side and saw his shot beat keeper Zach Hemmings, but it hit the outside of the near post and went out of play, there would be more frustration as the game went on for the away side.

Ex Guiseley defender now turned forward for Darlington Simon Ainge had one of the best opportunities for Darlington,when a ball in the area wasn’t cleared he scooped his effort over the bar.

Darlington had one more real chance in the game at the start of the second-half when Harvey Saunders forced Guiseley keeper Joe Green into a smart save to his left-hand side.

The Lions player-assistant manager Paul Clayton started this game and should have scored when Hemmings saved a Kingsley James effort and it fell to the striker who got a bit too much on the effort and it cannoned back off the crossbar.

With Guiseley upping the pressure they again came close when Felix saw an cross take a deflection and it had to be palmed onto the crossbar and out of play.

There would be one more time for the visitors to almost take the lead as they again worked some space, with Felix seeing an effort saved, it fell to Clayton who on the angle, made good contact with the ball but it hit the crossbar and summed up a frustrating day for the side.

Elsewhere, York City slumped to a 4-1 home defeat to Bradford Park Avenue.