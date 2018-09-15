National League North: Guiseley stretch unbeaten run, but defeats for York City and Bradford Park Avenue

Guiseley made it eight games unbeaten with a 3-0 win against FC United of Manchester.

This was Guiseley’s best performance of the season as they controlled the game and dominated with a fine display.

Guiseley joint-manger Marcus Bignot said: “This is a great feeling, to make it back to back wins, with two good performances as well, we got the balance right throughout.

“We know the importance of getting the points but getting the results as well, it makes it even better for us.”

The home side had the first chance when a cross by Lewis Walters found Rowan Liburd but his effort went just wide, hitting the side-netting.

FC United created a good opportunity when Kurt Willoughby saw his effort from ten yards out on the turn drift past the post.

Guiseley took the lead with half an hour on the clock, a corner was put in and Will Hatfield was found, on the half-volley his effort went past a crowded area and into the net.

The visitors should have equalised when a ball forward saw Litchfield through on goal but Will Thornton who excelled with a number of fine challenges, made a crucial interception to stop the effort and clear the ball away.

Guiseley started the second-half by doubling their lead, as Scott Smith found Liburd and from a tight angle his effort was squeezed in.

The hosts continued to control the game and went 3-0 up after Kingsley James past to Liburd who had a tap-in.

After the final goal, Guiseley kept pressing but didn’t add to their score, though Liburd almost got his hat-trick but this time his effort lacked direction and went wide, as he took aim from the edge of the area.

The Lions will be hoping to continue this impressive run of form as next week they enter the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, York City slipped to a 3-0 home loss to Kidderminster Harriers, while Bradford Park Avenue were pipped 3-2 by Altrincham.