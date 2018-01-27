National League North: Top-two finish on York City’s radar as Harrogate Town look to close gap on leaders

YORK CITY defender David Ferguson hasn’t given up on the chase for automatic promotion.

As they head to Stockport County today, the Minstermen currently sit fourth in the standings, 16 points adrift of runaway leaders Salford City.

You look at top spot and it is a (big) catch but you can never say never. The aim for me is that second spot now. York City’s David Ferguson

Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town are closest to Salford in second spot – eight points ahead of City, who have 15 games left.

“We are on a good run,” said former Sunderland and Blackpool defender Ferguson.

Harrogate Town responded well to their 2-1 loss at Salford last weekend with a 4-1 win over Stockport County in midweek, putting them in a positive frame of mind ahead of today’s visit from third-bottom Telford.

“The way in which we beat Stockport shows the belief in the camp,” said manager Simon Weaver. “We have some very driven individuals inside our changing room and our players know that if you want to win anything you can’t afford to feel sorry for yourself.”

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue will look to keep up the pressure on their play-off rivals when they head to struggling Nuneaton Town.

Bottom club North Ferriby United travel to ninth-placed Chorley.