National League: Rapid response required from Harrogate Town to launch next unbeaten run

NEITHER Harrogate Town nor Wrexham could have imagined heading into last weekend that their first league meeting would come on the back of a 3-0 defeat apiece.

That, though, is the reality after a Saturday afternoon that left both Simon Weaver and Sam Ricketts bemoaning how anything that could have gone wrong had done.

Leyton Orient’s win over Harrogate means what seems certain to be a bumper crowd at Wetherby Road tonight is denied a top-of-the-table clash, the London club now sitting at the summit.

But that does not make it any less fascinating. “We are looking for a response,” said Weaver. “By our standards, we fell below them on the day.

“But we move on. You move on quickly in this game. I certainly think confidence will not be undermined. We are glad it is a big game against Wrexham.

“If someone had told us we would be playing Wrexham in the 13th game and have 25 points we would have bitten their hand off. We are delighted to be in such a good position.”

As Harrogate lost to Orient, Wrexham were crashing by the same scoreline at Sutton United.

Weaver added: “Wrexham will be hurting and looking for a response, too.

“That is the nature of the beast at this level. You have off days where everything goes right for the opposition. You don’t get the rub of the green.”

FC Halifax Town, meanwhile, are also at home as AFC Fylde make the trip across the Pennines.

Matty Brown and Matty Kosylo must sit out the clash with the seasiders following their red cards in the weekend defeat at home to Hartlepool United.

Jamie Fullarton’s men are without a win in five games, a run that has seen Halifax drop from top spot in the fifth tier to 11th.