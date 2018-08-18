National League round-up: Wins for Harrogate Town, Halifax, draws for York, Bradford PA and Guiseley

Newcomers Harrogate Town extended their unbeaten start to life in the National League with a 2-0 win at Aldershot.

The visitors started brightly and created the first opportunity of the game after just six minutes when Joe Leesley's cross was half-cleared by George Fowler to George Thomson but his shot was well stopped by Jake Cole.

And Cole was called into action again eight minutes into the second half as he got his fingers to a 30-yard effort from Howe to tip it over the crossbar.

Harrogate got the goal they had been threatening in the 58th minute when Lewis Kinsella was robbed in possession and Dominic Knowles ran on to fire past Cole from an acute angle.

The Yorkshire outfit increased their lead after 63 minutes when Leesley's cross from the left was deflected into his own net by Kinsella.

Elsewhere, Halifax returned to winning ways as they beat Dagenham at the Shay to move up to second in the National League table.

The hosts lost their 100% record in a midweek defeat at Salford, but Matty Kosylo put the Shaymen ahead after cutting inside on his right foot and beating Elliot Justham at his near post.

Dagenham were level in the 33rd minute when Tomi Adeloye capitalised on a scramble in the Halifax penalty area and poked the ball past Sam Johnson.

However, Jonathan Edwards won it for Jamie Fullarton's side when he flicked in Nathan Clarke's goalbound header.

In National League North, Bradford Park Avenue held Stockport County to a 1-1 draw, the same scoreline between York City and Curzon Ashton.

Guiseley earned a 2-2 draw at Leamington.