Non-League: Guiseley defender Crookes recalled by Nottingham Forest

Guiseley AFC defender Adam Crookes has been recalled from his loan spell by his parent club Nottingham Forest.

Crookes, 20, is able to play at the back or in midfield and was a regular captain of the Forest Under-18 side which finished top of the their division in 2015-16 and reached the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Crookes, who made the step up to feature regularly in Jack Lester’s Under-23 side in 2016-17, has the club running through his veins after joining Forest as a schoolboy and progressing all the way through their Academy system.