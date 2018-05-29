Non-League: New name but a familiar face ‘signs’ for the Lions

A new name will appear on Guiseley AFC’s teamsheets next season but it will belong to a familiar face.

The centre-back formerly known as Will Wells has changed his name by Deed Poll to Will Thornton.

Thornton, 20, a Guiseley Academy graduate, has had his contract renewed for a further year by Guiseley and he will be hoping to impress Guiseley’s new management team in pre-season training. Thornton represented the Wharfedale FA team which won the West Riding County FA Minor Cup and then made progress with the Guiseley Academy.

He has played adult football out on loan with a number of clubs to gain experience, notably last season with Farsley Celtic. The young prospect was named on the bench a number of times before making his National League debut for Guiseley as a substitute in 2016-17 at Boreham Wood.