Non-league round-up: Defeats for Halifax, Guiseley and York City, but victory for Harrogate Town

It’s now one win in seven for FC Halifax Town after they were convincingly beaten 3-0 at Bromley.

The hosts struck three times - once through the excellent Louis Dennis and twice through Josh Rees - in a devastating nine minute spell, which Halifax were unable to prevent and to which they had no response.

Top-scorer Dennis’ looping header was brilliantly kept out by Sam Johnson’s grasping left-hand, before Luke Wanadio somehow contrived to poke Dennis’ cross wide from four yards out.

Omar Bugiel then miscued his shot after being sent clean through by a long punt forward.

A hard-working Town side a little fortunate to be level at the interval but that didn’t last long into the second-half as referee Gary Parsons awarded a debatable free-kick for Bromley on the corner of the Town box for an alleged trip by Duckworth, when the Bromley man appeared to slip.

And from Mekki’s vicious cross, Dennis headed in off the underside of the bar.

Then from a Bromley corner, Rees found the net from close range after a shot had come back off the post.

Mr Parsons provoked even more ire from The Shaymen by waving away their penalty appeal for an alleged trip on Tuton - awarding a goal kick when the choice was surely either a spot-kick or a booking for diving.

To rub salt in the wound, Rees was awarded his second and Bromley’s third when his shot, which hit the post after an initial effort had also struck the upright, was deemed to have crossed the line.

There was no let up after that either, with Johnson called upon to keep out Luke Wanadio three times, as well as Mekki and Bugiel, while Dennis’ chip floated just over. Had it not been for Johnson, the score could have been at least doubled.

Mitch Pinnock’s late winner gained Dover all three points in a tense 2-1 win against Guiseley.

The midfielder found some extra energy in the last two minutes to beat his man down the left and fire in high past Luke Coddington.

It had not look set for a tight affair when the Whites took a fifth-minute lead.

Anthony Jeffrey surged forward to release Mitch Brundle, who sent a searing 25-yard shot into the top corner.

But the Yorkshire side held on well in the second half and levelled when Dayle Southwell struck a free-kick into the top corner past Mitch Walker after 63 minutes.

Pinnock’s winner however ensured Guiseley’s bad run extended to one win in 15.

Elsewhere, Harrogate Town beat AFC Telford United 2-1 in the National League North.

North Ferriby United earned a 2-2 draw at Chorley, while Bradford Park Avenue were held to a 0-0 draw at Nuneaton.

But York City were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline, away at Stockport.