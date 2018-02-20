Non-League round-up: New boss Fullarton sees Halifax net crucial victory, plus wins for Guiseley and Harrogate Town

Two goals in three second-half minutes from Nathan Hotte and Ben Tomlinson saw FC Halifax Town record a crucial 2-0 win over Hartlepool in front of new manager Jamie Fullarton.

Both scorers netted their first of the season as Town registered just their second win in 11 games, but surely their most important of the campaign to date.

The highlights of a fairly incident-free opening-half were long-range efforts that flashed just wide by Tomlinson, who replaced the injured Tom Denton, and Hartlepool’s Michael Woods.

Rhys Oates had a flick header cleared off the line by Scott McManus, but Town were the better side in open play, with some good movement off the ball, especially from Matty Kosylo and Tomlinson on the flanks.

Hartlepool stepped it up after half-time though, pressing Town like they’d been pressed in the first-half, and Louis Laing headed just over from six yards from a floated free-kick, while Jake Cassidy then did the same midway through the second-half from another superb delivery by Blair Adams.

Town’s first effort on target didn’t arrive until the 73rd minute when Jake Hibbs’s header was straight at Scott Loach.

But a minute later, a loose ball in the box fell to Hotte, and his deflected shot from 10 yards found the corner of the net.

And the second wasn’t long in coming, as Hibbs’s shot was only parried by Loach, and Tomlinson reacted superbly to head the rebound over the keeper.

Elsewhere, Guiseley picked up their first win of 2018 with a 1-0 victory against AFC Fylde.

A late goal after fine work by John Rooney ensured the Lions left with the tree points.

Interim player-manager Sean St Ledger said: “That is exactly what I wanted, this is one of the best feelings I have ever had in football.

“I’ve never wanted a win so much, we must build on this.”

This was a much-improved performance by The Lions, who looked a lot more solid at the back, while also creating some decent chances as well.

The key moment came late in the game, Rooney cut into the area and crossed, and with a number of players in the area, it was Rowan Liburd who claimed it with the ball nestling into the back of the net.

In National League North, Harrogate Town came out on top in a seven-goal contest with Alfreton Town.

But Bradford Park Avenue were pegged back as they shared a 2-2 draw with Salford.