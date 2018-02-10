Non-league round-up: Shaymen earn point, Guiseley beaten, but York City shock leaders

FC Halifax Town restored some pride in caretaker-manager Neil Young’s first game at the helm with a creditable National League 1-1 draw at high-flying Wrexham.

The curse of the former player struck again as Scott Boden gave Wrexham an ominous-looking lead inside 20 minutes, but the hosts failed to build on it, and were pegged back just before half-time through Scott Garner - Town’s first away goal in six-and-a-half hours.

Rumours surfaced just before kick-off that former Wrexham boss Gary Mills was set to be given the Town job.

If so, he will get the chance to build on an encouraging Shaymen display, as they stood toe-to-toe with what were the league leaders.

Boden’s goal came courtesy of generous defending, with one former Town man Kevin Roberts given too much space to cross for the other ex-Shayman to head in unmarked in-between the posts.

But just before the break, Wrexham’s defence was found just as culpable as Town’s had been by allowing Garner to meet Hibbs’ cross at the far post.

If anything, Wrexham seemed to be getting worse as the game went on, with no momentum being built at the start of the second-half.

Town went closer to taking the lead when Denton’s diving header went just over from substitute Michael Duckworth’s cross.

After more Wrexham possession that didn’t really go anywhere, Michael Collins’ cross found Denton at the far post, but his scrambled effort again went over.

Just to add to the home fans’ frustrations, sub Jack Mackreth then had to go off shortly after coming on due to Paul Rutherford getting a delayed second booking - after he’d gone off.

Elsewhere, Guiseley failed to build on an early goal from Liburd as they lost 2-1 at Macclesfield Town.

Goals from Blissett and Marsh extended Guiseley’s sorry run this season.

In National League North, North Ferriby United slumped to a 3-0 win at Telford, while Bradford Park Avenue slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Darlington.

Harrogate Town enjoyed a 3-1 success at Leamington, but the result of the day came at York City who beat leaders Salford City 1-0 - courtesy of Aidan Connolly’s fifth goal of the season.