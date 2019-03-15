Sad day as 2015 FA Trophy winners North Ferriby United are wound up

Have your say

NORTH FERRIBY UNITED have been wound up over unpaid debts.

The Evostik Premier League outfit, FA Trophy winners in 2015, was placed in the hands of the liquidators on Friday and will not fulfil their remaining fixtures.

Hull County Court was told the club could not pay an outstanding debt of £7,645.25, owed to Chappelow Sports Turf Limited.

District Judge Robert Thompson told both parties: “This is a debt that has been hanging for quite some time.”

Ferriby’s finest day came in May, 2015, when the Villagers beat Wrexham on penalties to lift the FA Trophy.

But back-to-back relegations dumped the club in the seventh tier. Ferriby had claimed just ten points from 33 games.