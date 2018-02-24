Sutton United 4 Guiseley 0: ‘A disappointing result’ admits St Ledger

Guiseley remain rooted at the foot of the National League table after losing 4-0 at Sutton United.

This was always going to be a tough game for the side and after going in a goal down at half-time they conceded three more times.

Interim player-manager Sean St Ledger said: “It is a disappointing result, we’ve played one of the best sides in the league but some of the goals conceded were not good enough, we have to focus now on Barrow.”

Guiseley were facing a side competing for promotion, who started the day second in the table.

There was an end to end start, with both teams looking confident.

The Lions who won their last match, had a good chance when John Rooney hit a fine effort that looked bound for the top corner, but Jamie Butler somehow made the save.

Soon after though it was Sutton who took control and they didn’t look back.

Keiron Cadogan had the hosts first chance when his effort from distance forced Luke Coddington into a smart stop.

Sutton would take the lead when a long throw wasn’t properly cleared and it fell to Terrell Thomas who could not miss, this was the lead that the U’s had going into half-time.

A good start was needed by Guiseley, in the second half but they were soon 2-0 down when a ball into the area wasn’t dealt with properly and Byron Harrison from six yards out made no mistake.

Sutton were pulling away and soon made it 3-0 when Kyle Eastmond was found by a cut-back and again had a simple finish.

Things then went from bad to worse as Harry Beautyman scored directly from a corner with his cross/shot hitting the inside of the bar before going in.

There was time for Guiseley to try and grab a consolation but Rowan Liburd when through one on one missed the target.

Guiseley face a crucial game against Barrow on Tuesday night.