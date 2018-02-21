Victory over Fylde was one to savour for Guiseley caretaker boss St Ledger

GUISELEY caretaker manager Sean St Ledger has hailed the Lions’ sweet late victory over visiting Fylde as one of his best moments in football.

The former Republic of Ireland defender, who has been in charge for the past eight days following the axing of Paul Cox, witnessed Guiseley dramatically end their seven-match losing sequence on a winning note, with an 86th-minute goal from John Rooney earning their maiden victory of 2018 – and first in 10 games since Boxing Day.

Guiseley caretaker boss Sean St Ledger.

It was also Guiseley’s first triumph at Nethermoor in nine league matches since October 21.

It provided a rare enriching moment in a fraught season for the National League basement club and a cherished memory for St Ledger, who has done it tough on the playing front in the past two years due to a career-threatening knee injury which almost forced him to quit the game.

On last night’s win, St Ledger, who lined up in defence after leading operations from the dug-out on Saturday, said: “Throughout my career, that was one of my highest moments, really.

“I have never wanted to win a game of football so much.

“When you are a leader, you are on the pitch and in charge as well. But I didn’t just want it for me, but all the lads and supporters and players on the bench and everyone involved with the football club.

“Everyone has worked so hard.

“People behind the scenes who you don’t see.

“You see their effort and how much they care for the football club.

“It’s about them, not me.”

On the game, he added: “It was great to get the victory and it was a deserved one due to the way that the players applied themselves.

“Credit to everyone who was involved really and I don’t think there is a better way to win a football game in the closing stages and especially in the circumstances of having seven successive defeats. It was really pleasing.

“It has been well documented that when you suffer so many defeats, your confidence gets dented as it is a fact of life. It hurts.

“Hopefully, this win will bring a bit of confidence to the place as the fans had not seen us win at home for a long time, so it will bring a smile to their faces.”

A centre-half by trade, the clean sheet also pleased St Ledger immensely, as Guiseley recorded their first shut-out in 10 matches. He added: “Standing on the side on Saturday and seeing us concede three bothered me quite a lot, to be honest. If I am going to be in charge of the team, one of my things is keeping clean sheets and you have a pride in that.

“You defend as a team and attack as one and we did that really well.”