York City 4 Guiseley 2: Minstermen take derby honours

Guiseley failed to make it ten games unbeaten after a 4-2 loss away at York City in National League North.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “I’m really disappointed, I think you have to give credit to York, it was just one of those games for us, we conceded some goals due to basic mistakes.”

This was a good result for York, who got back to winning ways in the league after losing last time out, caretaker manager Sam Collins said: “We showed real character to go a goal down and fight and put in a performance and get the result we deserved.”

It was an ideal start for Guiseley when from the first cross a York City player handled it and Kingsley James fresh from scoring a hat-trick last week, calmly converted the penalty to give the visitors the lead.

It could have been two for the Lions when Cliff Moyo crossed for Paul Clayton but his effort was saved by City keeper Adam Bartlett who just got his body in the way.

The hosts would soon level, Jordan Burrow had an effort saved by Joe Green but the ball fell to Macaulay Langstaff who couldn’t miss with a tap-in from three yards out.

The Minstermen then started to take control of the game, creating several chances but were missing them, until a corner with 38 minutes gone wasn’t cleared and Jordan Burrow was in the perfect place to score from three yards out.

A real moment of quality almost doubled York’s lead when Sean Newton hit a fine free-kick from the edge of the area, his effort though hit the crossbar and was eventually cleared.

The home side continued to press and got their third goal when another penalty was awarded for a foul in the area, Newton stepped up and calmly converted his effort.

Newton would soon double his own personal tally with another goal, this time he controlled a pass in the area and with time and space made it 4-1.

The visitors got one back when a long throw wasn’t cleared and Scott Smith scored from five yards out.

That proved to be the last meaningful action of the game and it was York City who left with the victory.

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue won 1-0 at Alfreton Town.